LONDON Jan 26 The trustee for Tata Steel UK's
pension scheme is set to tell its members it expects
to report a scheme deficit of between 1 billion and 2 billion
pounds at its next actuarial valuation at end-March.
In a letter to members seen by Reuters, the trustee said
Tata Steel UK has confirmed that it does not expect to be able
to pay contributions needed to close the deficit.
The trustee added that the deficit estimate had increased
sharply because the actuary has to take into account the fact
that Tata Steel UK might no longer be able to access extra
capital from the wider Tata Steel group, which is based in
India.
($1 = 0.7948 pounds)
