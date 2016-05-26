LONDON May 26 Britain's government said on
Thursday it had launched a consultation to overhaul the
deficit-laden British Steel Pension Scheme, a major stumbling
block for potential buyers of Tata Steel's UK assets.
"The consultation includes a full range of options that
consider whether and how the scheme could be separated from the
existing sponsoring employer and whether it will be necessary to
reduce the benefits within the scheme," pensions minister
Stephen Crabb said in a written statement to parliament.
