BHUBANESWAR India Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) said on Saturday that it expects to start operations at the first phase of its 55,000 tonne per annum ferrochrome plant in Odisha by March 2015.

Arun Misra, vice president of the project, told Reuters that the plant would be part of an industrial park it is setting up in the eastern state, in which it would invest an estimated 8 billion rupees ($132 million).

"We have already got in-principle approvals from the designated authorities to set up the industrial park which includes a multi-product special economic zone over 2,570 acres and the ferrochrome plant over 400 acres," he said.

(1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee)

