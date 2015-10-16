LONDON Oct 16 Tata Steel, the biggest
steelmaker in Britain, is expected to cut around 1,200 jobs at
its Scunthorpe plant, a union source said on Friday as the
government convened a crisis summit on the sector.
Scunthorpe, which produces steel mainly used in construction
and infrastructure projects, is part of Tata Steel's loss-making
long products unit, which the company is trying to sell. The
unit employs about 6,500 people.
The liquidation of the UK's second largest steelmaker, SSI
UK, was announced this month, with the loss of over 2,000 jobs
and thousands more indirectly related to steelmaking.
"This is yet another blow to our steel communities and
demonstrates the precarious state of the UK steel industry,"
said Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of union Community.
"(This) emphasises the need for government action which
Community and the employers have been calling for at the summit
today."
A Tata Steel spokesman said: "We've made a number of
structural changes to our UK business over the last months and
years to make us more competitive.
"Like all companies we continue to review the performance of
our business," he said, without addressing reports of job
losses.
Europe's second-largest steelmaker, Tata has cut thousands
of jobs since it bought Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007. In
July it said it could cut more than 700 jobs, mostly at its
operations in Rotherham.
The company spun off its long products division into a
standalone business in August after the withdrawal of Klesch
Group, a global commodities business, from talks to buy the
division.
British media reports on Friday said jobs were also at risk
at Tata Steel operations in Scotland.
Commenting, the Unite union said: "Time is ticking on the
UK's steel industry and the news of yet more job losses should
jolt the government out of its laissez-faire approach to this
vital part of the UK economy."
"If the government is serious about rebalancing the economy
then it needs to take action against the dumping of cheap
Chinese imports and support an industry which is being hammered
by high energy costs."
Producing steel profitably in Britain is difficult due to
cheap imports especially from China as well as due to a strong
currency, energy costs and "green" taxes imposed on heavy
industry that are some of the highest in the world.
The sector employs fewer than 20,000 people, down from
200,000 in the 1970s.
Steel prices globally ST-CRU-IDX are at their lowest
levels in over a decade thanks to over-capacity and an economic
slowdown in China, which consumes nearly half the world's steel.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)