LONDON Oct 20 Tata Steel, the biggest
steelmaker in Britain, may cut about 1,200 jobs as part of plans
to restructure its struggling operations, it said on Tuesday.
The move would be another blow to the UK steel sector, hit
by weak steel prices, after the liquidation of the UK's
second-largest steelmaker SSI UK was announced this month.
Tata plans to halt production of steel plate, which would
lead to about 900 job losses in Scunthorpe in northern England
and 270 in Scotland, plus a small number at other sites, it said
in a statement.
Scunthorpe, which produces steel mainly used in construction
and infrastructure projects, is part of Tata Steel's loss-making
long products unit, which the company is trying to sell. The
unit employs about 6,500 people.
"We have looked at all other options before proposing these
changes," said Karl Koehler, chief executive of Tata Steel's
European operations.
"This comes in response to a shift in market conditions
caused by a flood of cheap imports, particularly from China, a
strong pound and high electricity costs."
Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steel producer, has cut
thousands of jobs since it bought Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in
2007.
Tata's decision puts more pressure on British Prime Minister
David Cameron, who said on Monday he would raise the issue of
subsidised steel with China during a visit to Britain this week
by President Xi Jinping.
"The prime minister can demonstrate that he is prepared to
lead this commitment by stepping in this week and pressing the
Chinese premier about the dumping of under-priced steel which is
one of the major factors killing our industry," said Gareth
Stace, director of industry lobby UK Steel.
