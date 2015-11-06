(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG Nov 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's getting
closer to crunch time for Tata Steel. The Indian
steelmaker has just taken another $1.3 billion write-down on its
European division, which is now bleeding cash with every extra
tonne it produces. With no end in sight to the flood of cheap
steel from China, the pressure is building on Tata to make tough
choices about the future of the ailing Anglo-Dutch unit it
bought in 2007.
Tata's third big impairment charge in as many years means it
has now written off $3.7 billion against the business since
2013. The company says the carrying value of the UK division has
been practically wiped out. What worth remains is mostly
attached to its healthier operations in the Netherlands.
Tata's problems are made even more pressing because it can't
cut costs fast enough to keep up with falling prices. At the
EBITDA level, Tata's European business lost roughly $11 on each
tonne of steel it sold during the second quarter. By comparison,
its domestic Indian operations produce positive EBITDA of around
$121 per tonne.
The cash drain just adds to Tata's financial burden.
Liabilities already exceed the value of the assets at the
European business, which accounts for around two thirds of the
group's $10.1 billion of net debt at the end of September. A
refinancing last year with less restrictive covenants provides
some breathing room. But the more debt that piles up, the more
unpalatable its options become.
Tata has already cut 2,000 jobs and is struggling to find a
buyer for its long products division in the United Kingdom,
which it may now have to sell off in bits or as part of a
management buyout. It must also weigh the benefits of keeping
the rest of the loss-making UK business, which is also burdened
by a big pension deficit. The country's second-largest
steelmaker, Thai-owned SSI UK, went into liquidation last month.
The best hope for Tata is that the European Union heeds its
cry and applies more trade measures to protect the steel
industry. As long as that doesn't happen, Tata is hurtling
closer to D-day.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Tata Steel said on Nov. 5 that its second quarter net
profit rose 22 percent after it sold stakes in some listed
companies.
- Europe's second largest steelmaker generated net profit of
15.3 billion rupees ($232.9 million) up from 12.5 billion in the
same quarter a year earlier. Earnings were helped by a sale of
around half of its shareholding in Tata Motors.
- Tata Steel took a significant non-cash impairment charge
on its UK business which together with restructuring charges and
other provisions amounted to 86.7 billion rupees during the
quarter.
- Shares in Tata Steel closed down 4.3 percent on Nov.5. The
stock has fallen 44 percent in the year to date.
- Reuters: Tata Steel to press ahead with cuts as China
exports bite
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)