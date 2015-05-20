MUMBAI May 20 India's Tata Steel Ltd reported on Wednesday a consolidated quarterly loss of 56.74 billion rupees ($888.8 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to March 31.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter fell about 21 percent from a year earlier to 333.4 billion rupees, hit by weak steel prices and international demand.

The results follow the company's announcement last week of about $785 million non-cash charge in the fourth quarter, mainly related to its loss-making long products unit in the United Kingdom.

Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, has been in talks with Geneva-based Klesch Group for the sale of its European long-products unit and said last week said it would take the impairment charge. ($1 = 63.8406 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Aman Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)