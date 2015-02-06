MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Tata Steel Ltd posted a 69 percent drop in quarterly net profit as a raw material crunch curtailed domestic production and a flood of cheaper imports hurt margins at both its European and Indian operations.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of 1.57 billion rupees ($25.38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 5.03 billion a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Friday.

A string of mining stoppages in recent months led to a number of the company's iron ore mines being shut during the quarter, causing its plants to operate below capacity.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter were down 8.5 percent at 333.24 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.8502 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)