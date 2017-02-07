BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 7 India's Tata Steel Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of 2.32 billion rupees ($34.4 million) in its fiscal third quarter on higher sales.
The steelmaker, which also has operations in Europe, had posted a consolidated net loss of 27.48 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 293.92 billion rupees for the three months to Dec. 31, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 1.74 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 67.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago