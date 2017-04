Sparks fly as an employee gives finishing touches to a rail at the Tata Steel rails factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Steel stocks gain after positive manufacturing data in a private survey in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the metal.

Tata Steel (TISC.NS) gains 4.1 percent, Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS) is 3.5 percent, while JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) rises 4.2 percent.

China's factory sector turned in its best performance in four months in May as export orders improved although activity still contracted, a private survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs the economy may be stabilising.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)