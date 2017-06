Labourers work on steel pipes at a construction site of an overhead flyover in Chennai January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Steel (TISC.NS) rose on a Business Line newspaper report on Wednesday that it had increased price of some long products by at least 1,000 rupees a tonne in March, two dealers said.

"The price hike would have a positive impact on the company's operational profits , " a dealer said . At 10:23 a.m, shares of Tata Steel were up 4.39 percent at 442.40 rupees.

