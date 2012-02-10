NEW DELHI Feb 10 Shares in India's Tata Steel fell 4 percent to 434 rupees in pre-open trade on Friday after the world's No.7 steelmaker reported its first quarterly net loss in more than two years.

Tata Steel, which operates two-thirds of its global capacity of about 28 million tonnes in Europe, warned it did not expect a significant revival in demand in its core markets in 2012.

In comparison, the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.07 percent in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)