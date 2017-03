A labourer stands outside a Tata Steel stockyard in Chandigarh May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

MUMBAI Tata Steel Ltd(TISC.NS) shares rose as much as 6.65 percent on Friday after its January-March quarterly operating profit beat analyst estimates.

Brokerage IDFC estimated Tata Steel posted an adjusted standalone operating profit of 33 billion rupees in the previous quarter, compared to its forecast of 27.6 billion rupees.

Tata Steel shares gained even as it posted a bigger-than-expected net loss, following a writedown.

Shares at the steel maker ended up 4.49 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)