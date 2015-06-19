Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
LONDON Unions have suspended next week's planned strike action at Tata Steel's UK plants and are recommending that their members accept the company's new pension offer.
Unions Community, Unite, GMB and UCATT are preparing to ballot their members over the offer, which would keep their final salary pension scheme open.
"Our members will make the final decision but the unions are recommending a vote in favour because we believe we have secured the best available deal from the company," said Roy Rickhuss, chair of the National Trade Union Steel Co-ordinating Committee and general secretary of Community.
Earlier this week, the unions suspended industrial action short of a strike, including an overtime ban and work to rule action.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.