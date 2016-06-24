Washington dreams on hold, Scaramucci revels in Las Vegas glow
LAS VEGAS Anthony Scaramucci was soaking up plenty of love this week at his high-profile hedge fund conference even as his political ambitions remained in limbo.
FRANKFURT Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel could sign a memorandum of understanding on merging their European steel businesses within weeks, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported on Friday, citing insiders.
Valuations are being discussed, along with the question of whether Tata would make a payment to Thyssenkrupp - whose European steel business is larger - in the event of a 50-50 venture, the magazine reported.
Neither Thyssenkrupp or Tata had an immediate comment on the report.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
WASHINGTON Former Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has emerged as the front-runner to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Politico and CNN reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.