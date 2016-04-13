FRANKFURT, April 13 India's Tata Steel
and Germany's Thyssenkrupp are holding high-level
talks on the possibility of combining their European steel
operations in a joint venture, but are also looking at other
options, German daily Rheinische Post said on Wednesday.
The newspaper said that under the model currently being
discussed Tata and Thyssenkrupp would each shares in the joint
venture proportional to the values of the businesses they were
contributing.
It also said that Tata was very interested in Thyssenkrupp's
Brazilian CSA steel plant.
Officials at both Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel declined to
comment on the report.
Following Tata Steel's announcement two weeks ago that it
plans to sell its lossmaking British business there were renewed
media reports that Europe's battered industry was set to
undergo a long-awaited consolidation, starting with a merger of
Tata's Dutch operation with Thyssenkrupp's European business.
A person aware of the talks had told Reuters at the time
that Tata and Thyssenkrupp had been discussing combining their
European steel operations.
Rheinische Post said on Wednesday that an agreement was not
imminent, and that other options besides a joint venture were
being discussed as well.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)