The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. Indian conglomerate JSW Group, whose businesses range from power to steel and cement, is looking to buy debt-laden port assets in the country as part of a strategy for a massive... REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI India's JSW Steel is evaluating UK steel assets, it said on Tuesday after sources confirmed that it had bid for the British operations of Tata Steel.

"As part of company's growth strategy, the company evaluates several opportunities including the current opportunity of UK steel facilities," JSW said in a statement. "It is premature to add anything further at this stage."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by David Goodman)