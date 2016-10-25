India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI Shares in India's Tata Group companies dropped on Tuesday morning after the group said Ratan Tata will take over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board ousted Cyrus Mistry late on Monday.
At 0400 GMT, shares in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) were down 0.7 pct, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) dipped 0.5 pct, Tata Steel (TISC.NS) slid 2.5 pct, Tata Power fell 1.8 percent, while Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHTL.NS) dropped 2 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.