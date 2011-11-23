* 43-year old son of largest single Tata shareholder
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Nov 23 His surname may not be
Tata, but Cyrus Mistry is as close as an outsider could come.
Announced on Wednesday as the heir apparent to Ratan Tata,
the group's long-standing chairman, Mistry will become head of
one of India's most storied business groups.
A five-man selection team - which included the 43-year-old
Mistry himself - spent 15 months searching for a successor to
73-year-old Tata, in a closely guarded process that had India
Inc guessing.
In the end, the panel didn't have to look far.
Mistry's grandfather first bought shares in Tata Sons in the
1930s, a stake that currently stands at 18.5 percent in the
hands of Mistry's father, Pallonji Mistry, the largest single
shareholder in a firm mostly controlled by trusts.
The chairman-in-waiting, who will head a group with revenues
in excess of $83 billion, is brother-in-law to Noel Tata, Ratan
Tata's half-brother. Noel Tata was considered by many observers
to have been the front-runner in the race for the chairmanship.
Mistry's father, a reclusive billionaire with an estimated
wealth of $7.6 billion according to Forbes, paved the way for
his younger son's ascendancy to the top of a group founded by
Ratan Tata's great-grandfather.
In Tata circles, Pallonji is dubbed the "Phantom of Bombay
House" for the quiet but assured way he commands power around
the south Mumbai headquarters of the Tata empire.
When Pallonji retired from the board of Tata Sons in 2006,
having been granted a year's extension past the 75-year age cap,
his then 38-year-old son stepped into his shoes.
According to Ratan Tata, he didn't let the family name down.
"I have been impressed with the quality and calibre of his
participation, his astute observations and his humility," Tata
was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.
"He is intelligent and qualified to take on the
responsibility being offered."
Mistry will be the sixth chairman of the group and the
second not named Tata.
Two fund managers with holdings in Tata Group companies who
wished not to be identified told Reuters that Mistry is
relatively unknown in Indian business circles.
"I'm surprised, yes, but at the end of the day he is not
controversial, given his position as the largest shareholder,"
A.M. Naik, chairman of engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro
told Bloomberg UTV news channel.
"DEEPLY HONOURED"
The youngest of Pallonji's two sons, Mistry has two sisters
and is married to Rohika Chagla, daughter of a prominent lawyer.
Known for sharing his family's love of horses, Mistry describes
himself as a voracious reader of business books and a golfer.
A civil engineering graduate of Imperial College, London,
the bespectacled Mistry has a Master's of Science in Management
from the London Business School, and was until Wednesday the
managing director of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
He resigned from that post after his nomination was
announced in order to avoid possible conflicts of interest.
"I feel deeply honoured by this appointment. I am aware that
an enormous responsibility, with a great legacy, has been
entrusted to me," Mistry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"I look forward to Mr Tata's guidance in the year ahead in
meeting the expectations of the Group."
Mistry, who received unanimous backing from the selection
committee, becomes Tata's deputy chairman immediately and will
work alongside Ratan Tata for the next 12 months before taking
the reins of the Group in December 2012.
He is no stranger to the stresses and strains of life at the
top of a vast business empire, having headed his family's
Shapoorji Pallonji Group since 2003, where he oversaw revenues
in excess of $2 billion.
A 147-year-old firm, Shapoorji boasts the tallest
residential building in India and the largest cement clinker
plant in Asia.
"I thought him to be a very sharp and astute business
person," Ajay Piramal, chairman of India's diversified Piramal
Group, told the NDTV Profit news channel.
