MUMBAI Jan 14 India's central bank has allowed
conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd to buy Japanese telecom
firm NTT DoCoMo Inc's stake in their struggling Indian
venture, paving the way for the completion of the long-delayed
$1.1 billion deal.
In a memo to the finance ministry dated Dec. 22 seen by
Reuters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it was "inclined
to accept" the proposal from Tata to buy DoCoMo's stake of
around 26 percent in Tata Teleservices Ltd at half
the price DoCoMo originally paid for the investment. The RBI has
requested for the finance ministry's view.
The RBI approval, also confirmed by a source directly
involved in the process, is part of the government's bid to
simplify and scrap some of the more obscure rules that have
curbed foreign investment.
A rule change brought in last year prevented foreign
investors from selling stakes in Indian firms at a
pre-determined price.
"The larger issue here is of a fair commitment in the
contracts in relation to an investment and a downside protection
of an investment, rather than assured return," the central bank
said in the memo.
"Besides, our strategic relationship with Japan in recent
times in relation to FDI (foreign direct investment) flows is
also a matter to be kept in view," it said.
DoCoMo said in July last year that it would sell its stake
in Tata Teleservices. The seventh-biggest mobile phone carrier
in India has been losing money in a hugely crowded market for
years.
Under the original deal signed in 2009, when DoCoMo invested
$2.2 billion in the mobile carrier, in the event of an exit it
would get the higher of either half the original investment or a
fair value.
Tata Sons told the central bank in November that it had been
unable to find a buyer for the DoCoMo stake, and sought the
regulator's approval to purchase the stake itself at 58.045
rupees per share - half the price DoCoMo had paid in 2009.
Pricewaterhouse & Co LLP, engaged by Tata Sons, had
determined the fair value of the shares at 23.34 rupees a share.
A senior policymaker directly involved in the approval
process said the central bank would keep reviewing rules that
make it hard for foreign firms to recover their investments, and
hold back outside investors.
"We cannot be stuck with one policy forever," he said.
($1 = 62.1450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and
Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Ryan Woo)