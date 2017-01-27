BUZZ-India's L&T rises to over 1-1/2-yr high on better Q4 profit
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.9 pct to 1,833.95 rupees - highest since Aug 10, 2015
FRANKFURT Jan 27 Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger warned shareholders that it would take time to forge a deal for its Steel Europe business with a rival such as Tata Steel.
"We too would like a speedy solution, but it has to be a good solution. A solution that secures the future of steel production in Germany and Europe - and that takes time," he said, according to the prepared text of a speech for the industrial group's annual general meeting on Friday.
The German company and Tata have been in talks for about a year to merge their European steel operations to cut costs and overcapacity, but negotiations have been complicated by Tata's huge pension deficit in the UK. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014