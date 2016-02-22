Tata Motors' newly launched Zica car is displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Chairman of Tata Group, Cyrus Mistry and Tata Motors' Head of Advanced and Product Engineering, Tim Leverton (R), pose with a Zica car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it has renamed its Zica hatchback as Tiago.

The car maker had said it would have a new name for the car, showcased at the New Delhi motor show this month, after the outbreak of the Zika virus.

Tata Motors is seeking an image makeover with the curvaceous hatchback, which is being endorsed by world soccer player of the year Lionel Messi.

The hatchback will compete with vehicles in a similar class from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co, where prices start at 400,000 rupees ($5,830).

India's fifth-biggest automaker, which owns the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, has struggled to dispel perceptions of cheapness since releasing its Nano cars seven years ago costing under $3,000.

Tata will apply for regulatory registrations and is working towards the market launch of Tiago by March end, it said in a statement.

($1 = 68.5903 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Louise Heavens)