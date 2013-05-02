MUMBAI May 2 Tata Capital, part of
steel-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, has raised $600
million for a private equity fund to invest in India, in what
could be one of the largest debuts by a private equity fund
targeting India.
Institutional investors from North America, Asia and the
Middle East have invested in the fund, the company said.
The investors could also co-invest directly into portfolio
companies alongside the fund on a mutually discretionary basis,
it added.
Globally, first-time funds have secured about $4 billion in
aggregate capital, according to London-based data service
provider Preqin.
Twenty-eight rst-time funds reached a nal close in the
first quarter of 2013, the lowest number in any quarter in the
period 2008-2013, Preqin added.
