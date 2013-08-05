A farmer spreads fertiliser on a rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

MUMBAI The fertiliser industry body has filed a case against the government in a New Delhi court seeking delayed subsidy payments, Tata Chemicals (TTCH.NS) Managing director R. Mukundan said on Monday.

The fertiliser industry, which sells urea, potash and phosphate at government-set low prices, is yet to receive an outstanding subsidy payment of 300 billion rupees as of end-March.

Tata Chemicals' dues at the end of June were 11.6 billion rupees, Mukundan told reporters. The company reported a 30 percent drop in net profit for the April-June period, its fiscal first quarter.

"The government is expected to pay the subsidy on a timely basis to the industry. Since this has not been happening, it has affected the entire industry's profitability," he said.

