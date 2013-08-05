MUMBAI Aug 5 India's fertiliser industry body
has filed a case against the federal government in a New Delhi
court seeking delayed subsidy payments, Tata Chemicals Ltd
Managing director R. Mukundan said on Monday.
The fertiliser industry, which sells urea, potash and
phosphate at government-set low prices, is yet to receive an
outstanding subsidy payment of 300 billion rupees ($4.93
billion) as of end-March.
Tata Chemicals' dues at the end of June were 11.6 billion
rupees, Mukundan told reporters. The company reported a 30
percent drop in net profit for the April-June period, its fiscal
first quarter.
"The government is expected to pay the subsidy on a timely
basis to the industry. Since this has not been happening, it has
affected the entire industry's profitability," he said.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)