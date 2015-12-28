(Shortens headline)

Dec 28 Dec 28 Tata Chemicals Ltd : * R. Gopalakrishnan has retired as non-executive director and vice-chairman of the company with effect from December 25 * Source text: Tata Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan has retired as Non-Executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the Company with effect from December 25, 2015 on reaching the retirement age as per the Board Governance Guidelines adopted by the Company. * Further company coverage

