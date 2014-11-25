UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21
April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 25 Tata Coffee Ltd
* Says board approves 10-for-one stock split
* Says to seek shareholders' nod for stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% (Apr 20) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% -----------------------------------