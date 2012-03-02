(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
* Tata Comm eyeing possible cash offer for C&W Worldwide
* Britain's Vodafone already weighing a bid
* Tata says plansat very early stage
* C&W Worldwide shares up 15 pct
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Paul Sandle
MUMBAI/LONDON, March 1 India's Tata
Communications is considering a bid for Cable &
Wireless Worldwide in a move that could set up a
takeover battle for the $1.2 billion British telecoms group with
mobile phone giant Vodafone.
Troubled C&W Worldwide has fixed telephone lines that can be
used to relieve pressure on mobile networks, and provides voice,
data and other services to major British firms such as Next
, Tesco and United Utilities.
It also has an international cable network connecting more
than 150 countries, as well as five offices and 150 customers in
India, which analysts said could be of particular interest to
Tata Communications.
A successful bid by Tata would be the biggest British
acquisition by an Indian firm since sister company Tata Motors
bought Jaguar Land Rover for $2.3 billion in 2008.
The Indian company, part of the tea-to-technology Tata Group
conglomerate, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday its plans
for an all-cash bid were "at a very preliminary stage", adding
it would decide on whether to make an offer by March 29.
Vodafone said in February it was in the early stages of
looking at a bid for C&W Worldwide, which has performed dismally
since it split from the Caribbean-focused Cable & Wireless
Communications in March 2010.
Shares in C&W Worldwide, which has issued a string of profit
warnings and is now on its third chief executive, rose more than
25 percent in early London trade on hopes of a bidding war.
At 1405 GMT the stock, which had lost more than three
quarters of its value in the 18 months before Vodafone confirmed
its interest, was up 15.7 percent at 32.36 pence.
Vodafone shares were up 0.9 percent at 170.9 pence, broadly
in line with the UK's benchmark FTSE-100 index, while
Tata Communications shares closed up 1.1 percent in Mumbai,
having risen as much as 5 percent earlier.
C&W Worldwide issued a statement noting Tata's
interest. A spokesman said the company had not received an
approach.
A JOINT BID?
Macquarie Securities analyst Guy Peddy said there was a
strategic rationale for Tata buying C&W Worldwide, which has
links with India going back to 1870.
However, Tata Communications' poor financial results - it
has posted losses in the past two fiscal years to March 2011 and
also in the first nine months of the current fiscal year - and
the Indian government's substantial stake could restrict it from
bidding aggressively.
Tata Group took a 50 percent stake in the former Indian
state monopoly in 2002. The Indian government still owns 26
percent of the firm, which also has a New York listing,
and has nominee directors on the company's board.
One banker said buying C&W Worldwide would be a stretch for
Tata, which has a capitalisation of $1.4 billion. The Indian
group already has net debt of $1.5 billion on core earnings of
$350 million, giving it leverage of 4.1 times, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Peddy also said Vodafone would also be better placed to take
advantage of C&W Worldwide's tax losses, which he said were
worth up to 30 pence a share.
He said a joint bid was a possibility. "Vodafone could
parcel the international connectivity for Tata and keep the UK
assets," he said. "This would require process and asset
engineering to separate the business but it is not impossible."
Vodafone has until March 12 to announce whether it intends
to make an offer, although it could be granted an extension at
the behest of C&W Worldwide if it thinks an approach has merit.
Like Tata, Vodafone revealed its interest in response to a
media report, and it is still undecided on its next step,
according to a source close to the situation.
Analysts have said it would take a lot of due diligence to
reassure Vodafone's investors that C&W Worldwide's UK network
was a sufficient prize for buying the whole group.
Standard Chartered is the financial adviser to Tata
Communications, the company said in the filing. Rothschild and
Barclays Capital are advising C&W Worldwide.
($1 = 0.6260 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Ketan Bondre, Devidutta Tripathy,
Victoria Howley and Kate Holton.; Editing by Alex Richardson and
Mark Potter)