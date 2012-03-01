India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI Tata Communications (TATA.NS) is considering a bid for UK-based Cable & Wireless Worldwide Plc CWP.L, which has a market value of $1.2 billion, and may decide on whether to proceed in the next couple of weeks, a source with direct knowledge said.
Tata Communications, part of India's tea-to-technology Tata Group conglomerate, has hired Standard Chartered (STAN.L) as an adviser, said the source, who declined to be identified.
A Tata Communications spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. A Standard Chartered spokesman in India declined to comment.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.