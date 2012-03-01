MUMBAI, March 1 India's Tata Communications is considering a bid for UK-based Cable & Wireless Worldwide Plc, which has a market value of $1.2 billion, and may decide on whether to proceed in the next couple of weeks, a source with direct knowledge said.

Tata Communications, part of India's tea-to-technology Tata Group conglomerate, has hired Standard Chartered as an adviser, said the source, who declined to be identified.

A Tata Communications spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. A Standard Chartered spokesman in India declined to comment.