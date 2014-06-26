June 26 Tata Communications Ltd said it will terminate its registration of American Depositary Shares and will file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to that effect on June 26.

Tata Communications, one of the world's biggest undersea cable network operators, is a former Indian state monopoly. It is now controlled by the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.

In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company said it expects the termination of registration will become effective 90 days after its filing with the SEC. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)