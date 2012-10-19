BANGALORE Oct 19 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's largest software services exporter, named Rajesh Gopinathan as CFO, when incumbent S Mahalingam retires, according to a post by the company on the microblogging site Twitter.

TCS on Friday beat expectations with a 44 percent jump in September quarter profit. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Anand Basu)