MUMBAI, April 17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's top software services provider, matched estimates with a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit after winning orders from customers including Nokia and BNP Paribas.

Net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from 29.46 billion rupees in the year-earlier period, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday after Indian markets had closed.

That was roughly in line with an average earnings estimate of 36.2 billion rupees among 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

