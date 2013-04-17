MUMBAI, April 17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, India's top software services provider, matched
estimates with a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit after
winning orders from customers including Nokia and BNP
Paribas.
Net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose
to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from 29.46 billion
rupees in the year-earlier period, TCS said in a statement on
Wednesday after Indian markets had closed.
That was roughly in line with an average earnings estimate
of 36.2 billion rupees among 20 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 54.2250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai; additional
reporting and writing by Harichandan Arakali in Bangalore;
Editing by Chris Gallagher and Tony Munroe)