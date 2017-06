MUMBAI Jan 18 Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software services exporter, has an order pipeline that is "very healthy" across sectors, CEO N. Chandrasekaran said in an interview on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the company reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting market estimates, as it won new outsourcing orders and a weaker rupee boosted margins.

Tata Consultancy and second-ranked Infosys are part of India's $76 billion technology services industry, serving clients in the United States and Europe, their biggest markets. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)