* CEO says seeing deal closures in Europe
* Not seeing shocks in existing customer portfolio
* Analysts concerned about slowdown in client discretionary
spend
* TCS stock falls as much as 5.3 pct to lowest nearly 2
months
(Adds CEO comments, brokerage views)
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Jan 18 Tata Consultancy Services
, India's largest software services exporter, has an
order pipeline that is "very healthy" across sectors, its CEO
said on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 23 percent
rise in quarterly profit.
"We are seeing deal closures in Europe, which essentially
means there will be good growth in coming quarters," N.
Chandrasekaran said in an interview. "The main thing is we are
not seeing any shocks or slowdowns in our customer portfolio."
Growth in Europe has been "excellent", he said.
TCS and second-ranked Infosys are part of India's
$76 billion technology services industry, serving clients in the
United States and Europe, their biggest markets.
They compete with companies such as Accenture Plc
and IBM Corp for orders from clients including Citigroup
Inc, Procter and Gamble Co, BP Plc and
Volkswagen AG.
"A vast majority of our clients have completed budgets,"
Chandrasekaran said. Two-thirds of these are either unchanged or
higher compared with calendar year 2011. "We continue to close
deals."
UPBEAT ON OUTSOURCING DEMAND
He said "both deals and ramp-up of clients is quite good" in
the United States, which contributed more than half of Tata
Consultancy's sales in the December quarter.
"From a business point of view, I think that customers are
spending money and customers are looking at innovation. I think
there are plenty of things going for us."
Chandrasekaran was upbeat about the outlook in contrast to
Infosys, which last week cut its dollar sales forecast for the
fiscal year ending March citing potential order delays and cuts
in clients' technology budgets due to the European
debt crisis.
"Given where we are in Europe, naturally our growth will
come from taking away market share," he said, when asked about
rivals such as Capgemini and IBM. "Who do we take away
market share from is the moot point."
TCS's revenue from Europe, its second-biggest market, rose
18.1 percent in the December quarter from July-September.
"I think we have an expanding market at multiple levels. I
don't see a growth problem," said Chandrasekaran, a
long-distance runner having completed marathons in Mumbai, New
York, Prague, Stockholm and Vienna.
"I only want to focus on sustainability in terms of the
business model, so we are successful in executing that growth. I
don't think there is a demand problem."
TECH SPENDING
Global spending on information technology will rise at the
slowest pace in three years in 2012 as Europeans, worried about
the region's sovereign debt crisis, are cutting back on
investments, research firm Gartner Inc said this month.
Gartner predicted global IT spending would rise 3.7 percent
in 2012, down from its earlier estimate of 4.6 percent. The
forecast for Western Europe was slashed to a 0.7 percent drop in
spending from a previously expected rise of 3.4 percent.
Chandrasekaran said technology spending was increasing.
"We are operating in a trillion dollar industry. The pie is
increasing, and within that pie, TCS is continuing to expand our
offerings," he said.
Still, analysts said demand might be hurt by
customers holding back on "discretionary spending", which refers
to software programmes and applications that are desirable but
not immediately necessary for business to carry on.
"While TCS is optimistic about the environment, management
commentary indicated softness in business evidenced by delays in
decisions especially on the discretionary projects side," HDFC
Securities said.
The brokerage downgraded it's rating on the stock to "hold"
from "buy".
TCS on Tuesday met market estimates for third-quarter net
profit as it won new outsourcing orders, while a weaker rupee
boosted margins.
Shares in TCS, which has a market value of about $42
billion, were down 2.8 percent at 1,073.40 rupees by 0903 GMT,
after having fallen as much as 5.3 percent to their lowest level
in nearly two months.
The main Mumbai market was down 0.2 percent.
(Additional reporting and writing by Harichandan Arakali;
Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Ranjit Gangadharan)