BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top software services exporter, said it agreed to buy Computational Research Laboratories (CRL), a start-up group company, for 1.88 billion rupees ($33.7 million).
TCS, which is a part of India's diversified Tata group, said the deal to acquire CRL, also owned by the Tatas, would boost its cloud computing services. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.