BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
BANGALORE Oct 19 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's largest software services exporter, added 41 clients and 10,531 staff in the September quarter, the company said.
TCS beat market expectations for the quarter with a 44 percent jump in profit. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services