BANGALORE, March 1 Tata Consultancy Services
Ltd., India's top software services provider, said it
agreed to pay $29.75 million to settle a class-action law suit
in the United States, brought by two former non-U.S.-citizen
employees.
"The settlement is made without admitting any wrong doing by
TCS," the company said in a statement to the National Stock
Exchange in Mumbai on Friday. It is subject to court approvals.
The former employees had accused TCS in 2006 of forcing all
non-U.S.-citizen workers to sign over their U.S. federal and
state tax refund cheques to the company. Tata also deducted
their Indian wages from their compensation, the suit alleged.
The case was granted class-action status in April 2012 by
California federal judge Claudia Wilken. TCS had denied the
allegations.
The case is Vedachalam vs Tata America International
Corporation et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California (Oakland), No. 06-963.