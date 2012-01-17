BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
Mumbai Jan 17 Tata Consultancy Services , India's largest software services exporter, expects billing prices for contracts to remain stable in 2012, CEO N. Chandrasekaran said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting market estimates, as it won new outsourcing orders and a weaker rupee boosted margins.
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation