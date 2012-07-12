MUMBAI, July 12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, India's top software services exporter, reported a 38
percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, beating market
expectations, helped by a weaker rupee and increase in demand
for outsourcing.
TCS posted net profit of 32.8 billion rupees ($589 million)
for the quarter ended in June, compared with 23.8 billion rupees
a year earlier. Revenue rose 37.7 percent from a year earlier to
148.69 billion rupees.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of 30.5 billion rupees,
according to the latest Thomson Reuters data for the company,
whose customers include Citigroup Inc and BP Plc.
Earlier on Thursday, No. 2 exporter Infosys Ltd
made a deeper-than-expected cut to its sales forecast, sending
its shares down 10 percent and slamming hopes for a second-half
recovery.
TCS and Infosys are mainstays of India's $100 billion-a-year
information technology and back-office services sector that
earns about three-quarters of its revenue from exports to the
United States and Europe.
Ahead of TCS' results, shares in the company, a unit of
India's diversified Tata Group conglomerate, ended 1.8 percent
lower compared to a 1.3 percent drop in the Mumbai market
.
($1=55.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill)