BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
MUMBAI Oct 19 Tata Consultancy Services , India's top software services exporter, expects pricing for its services to remain stable for the remaining part of the fiscal year ending in March 2013, its Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran said on Friday.
The company is not seeing delays by clients on outsourcing spending decisions, he said, despite an uncertain global economic outlook.
Earlier on Friday, Tata Consultancy posted a 44 percent jump in the fiscal second-quarter profit, beating market expectations. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services