MUMBAI, April 18 Shares in India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) rose 2.15 percent in pre-open trade on Thursday after it painted a more bullish picture for future revenue growth than key rival Infosys .

TCS said on Wednesday net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 22 percent to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from the year-earlier period.

TCS added it expects revenue in the current fiscal year to increase more than the 12-14 percent sector export growth forecast by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

Infosys shares were up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)