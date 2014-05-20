(Corrects headline and text in May 19 story after Tata Global
clarifies that its unit acquired a stake in Earth Rules Pty Ltd,
not Bronski Eleven Pty Ltd)
May 20 Tata Global Beverages Ltd :
* UK unit has acquired 100 percent stake in equity capital of
Earth Rules Pty Limited
* Source text:
With reference to earlier announcement dated May 19, 2014
intimating that an overseas subsidiary has acquired 100% stake
in an Australian Company engaged in coffee business under the
MAP brand, with presence in the R&G coffee and coffee in Pods
(single service portions) segments in Australia, Tata Global
Beverages Ltd has now informed BSE that the Company wish to
clarify that the investment was made by Company's overseas
subsidiary in Earth Rules Pty Limited (Earth Rules) and not
Bronski Eleven Pty Ltd (Bronski) as stated earlier. Bronski is
however the holding company of Earth Rules, from whom the stake
was acquired.
