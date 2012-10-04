MUMBAI, Oct 4 Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.30 million) through 6.5 year bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday. Deutsche Bank is the sole arranger for the issue, the source said. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)