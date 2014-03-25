BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 25 India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($49.34 million) through 4-year 11-month bonds at 10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bonds are rated AA+ by Care rating agency, and Deutsche Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter