MUMBAI, March 25 India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($49.34 million) through 4-year 11-month bonds at 10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bonds are rated AA+ by Care rating agency, and Deutsche Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)