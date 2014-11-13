Nov 13 Tata Motors Ltd :

* Says Tata Motors group global wholesales in Oct, including Jaguar Land Rover, were 82,026 nos.

* Says cumulative wholesales for the fiscal were 544,122 nos.

* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover for the month were 38,187 vehicles

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Oct 2014 were 49,977 nos Source text: bit.ly/11l8l6M Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)