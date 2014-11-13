BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
Nov 13 Tata Motors Ltd :
* Says Tata Motors group global wholesales in Oct, including Jaguar Land Rover, were 82,026 nos.
* Says cumulative wholesales for the fiscal were 544,122 nos.
* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover for the month were 38,187 vehicles
* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Oct 2014 were 49,977 nos Source text: bit.ly/11l8l6M Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago