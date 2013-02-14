MUMBAI Feb 14 Tata Motors Ltd's Indian business expects to incur capital expenditure of 25 to 30 billion rupees for the next fiscal year starting April 1, unchanged from the current year, Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Indian carmaker posted its first fall in profit for 15 months as margins at its key Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) unit fell, and its domestic business reported a loss on plunging sales.