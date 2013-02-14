BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 14 Tata Motors Ltd's Indian business expects to incur capital expenditure of 25 to 30 billion rupees for the next fiscal year starting April 1, unchanged from the current year, Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan said on Thursday.
Earlier, the Indian carmaker posted its first fall in profit for 15 months as margins at its key Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) unit fell, and its domestic business reported a loss on plunging sales.
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: