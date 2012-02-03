Feb 3 Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to partner with Chery Automobile to manufacture vehicles in China and has applied to regulators for clearance of the joint venture, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The British luxury brand, owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd , said in May it had shortlisted potential Chinese partners without providing details, as it looks to tap soaring luxury car demand in the world's second-largest economy.

The deal is yet to be finalised and could be announced at the Beijing Auto Show in April, the report said, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

"There is nothing new to say on this matter," a spokesman for Tata Motors told Reuters. "Jaguar Land Rover is looking at a manufacturing partnership in China, and have been for two years. Beyond that, there is nothing to say."

A spokesman for Chery told Reuters he had "no information".

JLR has previously explored cooperations with other Chinese automakers such as Great Wall Motor Co .

JLR agreed to develop a luxury car based on its Jaguar models for Chery that may carry the Chinese company's badge, a Chinese newspaper said in December, in a move to win the Chinese government's approval for a manufacturing venture.

China's National Development and Reform Commission has the power to approve or block major foreign joint venture projects.

Tata bought JLR in 2008 for $2.3 billion.