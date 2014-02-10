BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 10 Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, beat forecasts and posted on Monday a 195 percent increase in third-quarter net profit which was boosted by strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.
Tata Motors said consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter was 48.05 billion rupees ($770.53 million), compared to 16.3 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts had expected an average profit of 33.89 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
British luxury carmaker JLR, which Tata Motors bought in 2008, has been propping up profits at its parent for the past two years. ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago