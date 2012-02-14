BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Tata Motors expects margins to improve in coming quarters as volumes increase, Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan said on Tuesday.
Tata Motors reported a stronger-than-expected 40.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as strong sales at Jaguar Land Rover more than made up for weakness in its home market, sending up its stock to its highest level in more than a year. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year