MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Tata Motors expects margins to improve in coming quarters as volumes increase, Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Tata Motors reported a stronger-than-expected 40.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as strong sales at Jaguar Land Rover more than made up for weakness in its home market, sending up its stock to its highest level in more than a year. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)